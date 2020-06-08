PM HARRIS AND TEAM UNITY’S LANDSLIDE VICTORY HAILED BY INTERNATIONAL AND REGIONAL LEADERS

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris accepts his instrument of appointment from His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton.

– Words of commendation and congratulations continue to come in from regional and international leaders, as well as from allied nations, for Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris following the landslide victory of his Team Unity coalition at the polls on Friday, June 05, 2020.

Shortly after the tripartite coalition’s victory, leaders from around the world reached out to Prime Minister Harris to convey their congratulations and to wish the administration much success in its second term in office.

The President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen was amongst the first to extend her congratulations to Dr. Harris and his Team Unity colleagues on a hard fought electoral win.

In a penned letter to Prime Minister Harris, President Tsai stated, “On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), it is a great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and Team Unity on your decisive victory at the polls, endorsing your leadership of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis for another term.”

President Tsai added that she is confident that under Prime Minister Harris’ leadership, “St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to make great strides in terms of peace, progress and prosperity.”

Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister Mia Mottley also extended congratulations to Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the resounding victory in the general elections.

Prime Minister Mottley stated that, “The overwhelming nature of the triumph at the polls indicates the scale of confidence that the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis have in the ability of the party to guide them to a secure and prosperous future.”

Words of commendation were also received from the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, “on the successful electoral process held on June 5, in which the Team Unity coalition, led by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, was re-elected.”

President Maduro further stated that Venezuala celebrates the civic attitude demonstrated, once again, by the people of Saint Christopher and Nevis, in fulfilling their civic duty, in the midst of the unique circumstances generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it was “an exemplary democratic exercise developed in a peaceful and organized electoral environment.”

Team Unity, which is a coalition of three political parties, namely: the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), registered a massive victory by winning nine of the eleven contested Parliamentary seats in St. Kitts and Nevis.