PM HARRIS AND PLP TO WORSHIP AT THE MOUNT CARMEL BAPTIST CHURCH ON SUNDAY, JUNE 21

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 19, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister and Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is inviting citizens and residents to join him for worship at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church at Lemon Hill, Bourryeau on Sunday, June 21.

The special church service will commence at 10:30am and will be held under the guidelines of social distancing and the use of face masks established to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Harris, a God-fearing person, has worshipped on a number of occasions in recent times at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, including being present for the installation service of Mr. Michael Penny as the church’s new Pastor in June 2019.

Sunday, June 21 is also recognized in many independent nations as Father’s Day – a day celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make in the lives of their children.

In his 2019 Father’s Day message, Prime Minister Harris commended and acknowledged “all of our Federation’s Fathers and Father Figures for their investments of time, effort and resources in the care, development and education of the Nation’s children.”

Prime Minister Harris is the father of two daughters.