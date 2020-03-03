PM HARRIS AND DPM RICHARDS TO GIVE FULLEST SUPPORT FOR SENATOR BYRON-NISBETT’S VICTORY

PM Harris, Cabinet ministers and supporters of the Team Unity administration applaud the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett after a successful walkthrough in West Basseterre.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 03, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government continues its popular town hall updates to the people tonight, Tuesday, March 03. The good governance exercise in accountability will be staged at the St. Johnston Community Center in West Basseterre.

There, the government will expound upon its historic, best-ever performance in five years in office, while Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) caretaker for St. Christopher Three, will outline her vision for the people of West Basseterre.

Last week’s successful Vision 2020 Walkthrough in the West Basseterre community saw outgoing representative, Konris Maynard, resort to the old Labour Party tactics of confusion, aggression and chaos when he, along with a handful of his misguided supporters, followed the government party on what was a well-publicized walkthrough in that constituency, engaging in verbal attacks.

Prime Minister Harris commended the supporters of the government for their discipline and self-control. The honourable prime minister lauded both supporters and law enforcement personnel for their calm and disciplined response to the disturbance.

“The old Labour tactic of bottle and stones, mashing up businesses and lawlessness in the streets in 1993 has no bearing in 2020. The rule of law and respect for peace are principles every Kittitian and Nevisian hold dear,” said Dr. Harris.

Prime Minister Harris continued, “This panic and aggression by the losing Labour party candidate take us back to the years of desperation and confusion of 1993. Sadly, the Labour Party is now going backwards—same old leader, same old ideas, same destructive and aggressive strategy, same unpatriotic strategy. The people of Constituency 3 deserves better. Senator Byron-Nisbett will deliver.”

Tonight’s town hall meeting will feature presentations by Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards and Prime Minister Harris.