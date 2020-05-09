PM AND COVID-19 TASK FORCE OFFICIAL TO DISCUSS WHY PUBLIC AND BUSINESSES SHOULD COMPLY WITH REGULATIONS AS COUNTRY REGAINS SEMBLANCE OF NORMALCY

May 8th, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will make his seventh consecutive appearance on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News (listen live at www.winnfm.com ) tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 11:00am.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Immigration Officer, Merclyn Hughes, who also heads up the COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Task Force commissioned by the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), will join the Prime Minister in WINN (98.9) FM’s studio.

At the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing on April 25th, Abdias Samuel, the National Disaster Coordinator and Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, said the Compliance and Enforcement Task Force had inspected a total of 285 businesses to date, to ensure compliance with SR&O No. 15 of 2020.

The present SR&O No. 15 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations will expire tomorrow, Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 5:59am. Further Regulations for the next two weeks, from Saturday, May 9th to Saturday, May 23rd, will be published under SR&O No. 16 of 2020, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said in his national address yesterday, Thursday, May 7th.

Prime Minister Harris also said that, between Monday, May 11th and Friday, May 22nd, businesses could operate from Monday to Friday “as long as they practice social distancing and physical distancing protocols.”

The Prime Minister added: “They must also provide for a sanitized environment and insist that their staff and customers wear face masks as we turn to a semblance of near normalcy. No one, I repeat, no one should be out in public without wearing a mask or an article covering his or her nose and mouth.”

Inside the News will be simulcast LIVE on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ. Freedom (106.5) FM will join the simulcast following WINN FM’s midday newscast.