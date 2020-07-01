PLASTIC FREE JULY IS SPECIAL TOPIC ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2020 (SKNIS): Plastic Free July will be the topic on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, July 01, 2020.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism, namely, Diannille Taylor-Williams, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Chairperson of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, and Novelette Morton, Senior Tourism Projects Officer, will be accompanied by Derionne Edmeade, Environment Education Officer in the Department of Environment and Kenisha Lewis, Teacher at the Nevis Sixth Form.

The panel will discuss the activities planned to commemorate Plastic Free July, and the overall importance of reducing single use plastics in the environment. The collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis in this regard will be highlighted.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ sknismedia/