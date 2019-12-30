Plant Import Requirement

The general public and in particular businesses are hereby reminded during the festive holiday season that you are required to obtain an import permit from the Department of Agriculture before placing an order to import plant material. Live plants, cut flowers, seeds and produce (e.g. Mauby bark, ground provisions, fruits etc) require an Import Permit from the Department and a Phytosanitary Certificate from the country of export in order to be permitted entry.

Please note that these measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of foreign plant pests and diseases into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and we anticipate your cooperation in the interest of protecting plant health.

For further queries, please contact the Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine Unit at La Guerite, Basseterre; 467-182