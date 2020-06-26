Plant and Plant Product Import Requirements

Business places, Plant Nurseries and the General Public are advised and reminded
that the procedure to import planting material, live plants, plant cuttings, seeds, cut
flowers and branches, fruits and vegetables, ornamental or other unprocessed plant
products originating outside of St. Kitts and Nevis and regulated material (e.g. soil,
sand) is to apply to the Department of Agriculture for the necessary import permit
before placing an order, to allow entry of the goods. Small quantities of permitted
plants or plant products will only need to be accompanied by a phytosanitary
certificate of good plant health specifying freedom from pests and diseases from
the exporting country, but MUST be inspected by a Quarantine Inspector upon
arrival.
Persons desirous of taking plants and plant products (e.g. produce, dried tea leaves)
out of the country are required to obtain a phytosanitary certificate from the
Department of Agriculture during the normal working hours of 8am-4pm.
For further queries, please contact the Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine
Unit at La Guerite, Basseterre; 467-1826/1841 or plantquarantine@gov.kn.
By Order of:
Department of Agriculture