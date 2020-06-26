Plant and Plant Product Import Requirements

Business places, Plant Nurseries and the General Public are advised and reminded

that the procedure to import planting material, live plants, plant cuttings, seeds, cut

flowers and branches, fruits and vegetables, ornamental or other unprocessed plant

products originating outside of St. Kitts and Nevis and regulated material (e.g. soil,

sand) is to apply to the Department of Agriculture for the necessary import permit

before placing an order, to allow entry of the goods. Small quantities of permitted

plants or plant products will only need to be accompanied by a phytosanitary

certificate of good plant health specifying freedom from pests and diseases from

the exporting country, but MUST be inspected by a Quarantine Inspector upon

arrival.

Persons desirous of taking plants and plant products (e.g. produce, dried tea leaves)

out of the country are required to obtain a phytosanitary certificate from the

Department of Agriculture during the normal working hours of 8am-4pm.

For further queries, please contact the Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine

Unit at La Guerite, Basseterre; 467-1826/1841 or plantquarantine@gov.kn.

By Order of:

Department of Agriculture