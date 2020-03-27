PLANS TO FACILITATE INCOME SUPPORT RELIEF FOR WORKERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 FALLOUT UNDERWAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 27, 2020 (SKNIS): Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have been assured that the Department of Labour and the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board are working expeditiously to facilitate the payment of income support relief for employees and self-employed persons affected by COVID-19.

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory, made a brief statement on Wednesday (March 25, 2020), to reiterate the government’s commitment to seeing persons through this unprecedented challenging time from the Novel Coronavirus.

“We ask all affected employees to exercise patience. The commitment which has been made will be honoured as soon as details are finalized by Social Security and the Department of Labour,” Honourable Amory stated.

The relief measure was announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during a press conference on Tuesday (March 24, 2020). It will assist qualifying persons by providing a sum of money up to a maximum of $1,000 per month over the next three months in the first instance. The total received is dependent on several factors including, monies earned from regular wages or salaries. For example, a hotel employee works on reduced hours and makes a $700 paycheque at the end of the month. The Social Security initiative will add $300, ensuring that that person will not receive less than $1,000 at the end of the month.

Senior Minister Amory said that “The Department of Labour continues to work with you to advise and bring about the best resolution under these extraordinary circumstances.” He added, “We thank you in advance for your understanding and be assured that we will expedite payments as soon as procedures are in place.”