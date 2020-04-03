PHILANTHROPIC DONATIONS MADE TO THE GOVERNMENT & PEOPLE OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

The Federal Ministry of Health on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 announced three separate philanthropic donations in response to the national fight against COVID-19 which is already present in our Country. These donations are as follows:

University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS): University President, Mr Warren Ross made a donation on April 1, 2020 of 42 cases of gloves (which is 42,000 gloves) to JNF General Hospital. (The Ministry of Health was informed by UMHS that a separate stock of gloves was also donated to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.) Mr Charles Wilkin Q.C.: made a private donation of EC$21,000 to cover the cost of 100 tests to be done at Next Generation Laboratory, for persons who genuinely cannot afford the cost of the tests. Government and People of the Republic of China on Taiwan: donated 40,000 masks; six (6) thermal detectors; and a batch of thermometer/ temperature guns. This shipment should be in the Federation shortly.

The Ministry of Health is indeed grateful for these meaningful contributions to our national efforts in response to the formidable COVID-19 challenges that have already begun to confront the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry welcomes contributions from other likeminded business entities and private citizens: their social responsibility and generosity would be greatly appreciated.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health noted that how the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis emerges from this unprecedented global crisis will be determined, to a considerable extent, by the individual, corporate and collective efforts and sacrifice being made by and on behalf of the people of our Country.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to bring out the best in every citizen and resident of St. Kitts and Nevis, and there is no better time than now to let that light shine brightly,” the spokesperson added.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/a8458267-a6fb-4f13-be37-2d03d53a0c33/Release_on_Philanthropic_Donations_Made_to_the_Govt_of_SKN_in_Response_to_COVID_19.pdf

MINISTRY OF HEALTH