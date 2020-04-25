PERSONS MANUFACTURING ITEMS TO BE USED DURING THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 SHOULD TAKE NOTE OF THE 28 ISO STANDARDS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 24, 2020 (SKNIS): Persons manufacturing items to be used during the fight against COVID-19 should take note of the 28 standards that have been made available from the International Standards Organization (ISO), says Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS), Stuart Laplace, during the April 23 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Individuals can access these standards for free by visiting www.sknbs.org. Those standards speak specifically to all the apparatus and equipment that will be used in the fight against COVID-19, said Mr. Laplace.

“It is very important for someone who is getting into the business of importing some of these equipment, test kits, etc. It’s important to look at the standard methods that were used to develop them. That way you will ensure that the quality in the product in which you are using is specifically designed to fight this particular disease, which is the COVID-19,” he said.

Local manufactures, who will be making the hand sanitizers and bottling water among other things should ensure that they follow the labelling regulations that are in place.

“It is important to still follow the labelling regulations of putting on when the product was made, who it was made by etc. so we could have contact tracing in the event if anything goes wrong in the manufacturing process simply because we know everybody is under stress and you are trying to meet great demand and you might be falling short of supplies and you may be taking a few shortcuts. So, we would like to encourage you to ensure that we keep the standards in play,” he said.

