PERSONS CAN ENROLL IN UWI LEVEL ONE PROGRAMME AT CFBC AT A MUCH LOWER COST

Dean of the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division, Wanda Hughes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Persons with an Associate’s Degree from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) wishing to further their studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI) have an opportunity to do so at the CFBC by entering the UWI Level One Programme at a much lower rate than at a UWI Campus or at the UWI Open Campus, says Dean of the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division, Wanda Hughes, while appearing on the radio and television show “Working for You” on March 10.

The dean noted that the UWI Level One Programme is a programme that has existed at CFBC since 1998.

“It allows students with an Associate Degree, that’s the entry requirement, to come to CFBC and actually do the first UWI year, that is, 10 classes, 30 credits at a much lower price than they would pay if they were to go on campus or even to Open Campus,” she said.

Ms. Hughes stated that most students subscribe to the business courses including Accounting, Management and Economics. Other courses include Sociology, French and Spanish, Linguistics, History, Information Technology and Mathematics.

The dean said that students would apply directly to the University and indicate that the campus would be CFBC.

“They will be fulltime UWI students, but the campus is CFBC. They do UWI programmes. We deliver the programmes, but the course materials all come from UWI,” she said.

The UWI application period is now open, she said, and that persons can apply online on any of the UWI’s websites.

“The business subjects are UWI St. Augustine, and the Humanities, Math and IT are at Cave Hill. Persons should go online and look for the specific campus, complete the application and then they will receive a receipt telling them the supporting documents they will need to submit,” she said.

The dean indicated that when persons apply they should inform CFBC so that they can keep track as they are not applying directly to the college.

Documents required include certificates, high school transcripts and CFBC transcripts to name a few. An associate degree is not limited to CAPE, said Ms. Hughes, it can be the Teacher Education Associates Degree, the TECHVOC Associates Degree, in particular OADM.

Ms. Hughes stated that if persons are applying to Social Sciences, that is, for example, Accounting and Economics, CSEC Mathematics is a requirement.

“If they do not have it they won’t be accepted,” she said. “They would get a deferred acceptance and then would have to get it for the following year.”