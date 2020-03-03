People in St. Kitts and Nevis value usefulness of the church, says PM Harris

Prime Minister Harris delivering remarks at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God in Tabernacle on Sunday March 1.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 3, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, while delivering remarks at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God in Tabernacle on the occasion of its ‘Family and Friends Sunday’ on March 1, advised that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis value the usefulness of the church.

Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, informed the worshippers that it was his hometown church and said: “Through this connection with this church and others, I can personally say that without God’s spirit moving in the land there will be no peace, no prosperity, and tension will be everywhere.”

He added: “But we thank God that St. Kitts and Nevis is still a country where people value the usefulness of the church, where all the people still pray, where our people however few, wherever they are, are prepared to stand in acknowledgment of the supremacy of a living God.”

The Honourable Prime Minister said that people desire for a good, loving, and peaceful country in which the family structure is strong, and observed that if the family is strong, the communities in which they live would be stronger.

“I know that we all need God,” said Dr Harris. “I acknowledge Him as the leader of the country, and hope that my own public acknowledgement would give courage to others to say that they too need God. No matter how well you are doing; there will come a day when we all have to give an account for how we live.”

Delivering the sermon under the theme ‘choose your friends wisely’ was Associate Pastor Mr Eldred Henry of Tortola in the British Virgin Island, who is originally from Tabernacle Village. He was welcomed and introduced by Senior Pastor Mrs Octavia Charles-Warner, who also noted that the leadership and membership of the church welcomed Prime Minister Harris and his contingent for the Family and Friends Sunday worship service.

Associate Pastor Henry said he had known Prime Minister Harris for a very long time and that in Tortola he tells people that not many prime ministers or premiers could be like him, as he is a devoted church goer.

“I come here in St. Kitts many times and every time there is a church service, he is present,” said Associate Pastor Henry. “I get to find out, not only this church but different churches. The same when you have funeral, he is present.”

Among the many friends and visitors in the church were a group from the Bath Village New Testament Church of God in Nevis. They were welcomed by church elder by Mrs Ermyn Phipps. All worshippers were treated to a sumptuous lunch under two tents on the grounds of the neighbouring Edgar T. Morris Primary School.