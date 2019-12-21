PAY UP! 34 MILLION OWED TO SOCIAL SECURITY FUND BY EMPLOYERS

Employers in St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly urged to pay up all social security contributions for their workers as is prescribed by the law.

Honourable Vance Amory, Senior Minister and Minister responsible for Social Security, told the nation in tuned to the Budget 2020 debate on Wednesday (December 18, 2019) that some $34 million was owed to the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board by employers on behalf of their employees. The $34 million does not include accumulated late fees or interest charges.

“The contribution belongs to the employees. That is their money, which they have taken in trust and needs to be paid into the fund,” he stated.

Senior Minister Amory said that going forward he has recommended a more direct approach to address issues of delinquency.

“Call them in, sit them down, find out what their issue is, let them know what their legal obligation is and let us take matters forward in a positive and decent way,” Honourable Amory stated. “I’m hoping Mr. Speaker that in the New Year we will see changes in the way employers respond to their legal obligation.”

The minister said that the Social Security Board remains empowered to take matters to court if needs be, but he would prefer a quick resolution to any matters.