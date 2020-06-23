PASTOR HEARTENED BY TEAM UNITY’S FAITH AND RESOLVE TO STRENGTHEN THE POSITION OF THE CHURCH IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

– On Monday (June 22), the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration convened its first Cabinet meeting since being sworn in for its second term, and much like the practice throughout the coalition government’s first five years, Monday’s meeting commenced with a word of prayer.

The invocation was rendered by Senior Pastor of Unique Touch Christian Centre, Pastor Clive Saunders, who said he was deeply moved to have been given the opportunity to deliver prayer at that level of Government.

He added, “In everything that we do we ought to put God first and the very fact that the prime minister wanted somebody to do that prayer speaks volume to what we are trying to do by putting God first.”

“Every time we put God first he makes things easier for us and he helps to deal with our situations and circumstances, so it is a blessing in itself to put God first and so I am glad that the Government feels that way and invite not just me but other pastors to come in and pray during these special times,” Pastor Saunders added.

When it assumed office for the first time in 2015, the Team Unity administration introduced the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, headed then by former Senior Minister the Honourable Vance Amory.

Pastor Saunders stated that the religious community has benefited greatly from the intervention of this ministry, which is now led by the Honourable Eugene Hamilton.

“I think that over the five years the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs has done a great job. I know it has assisted many churches in terms of accessing grants, and going forward I would like to see a lot more of that happening and also for pastors to be called upon a lot more to give a voice and to help guide this nation,” the senior pastor said.

In his invocation, Pastor Saunders prayed for the Almighty God to reveal to the Cabinet the strategies and plans to handle the times and seasons the Federation would be in, and “for the Spirit of wisdom, knowledge, council, might and understanding for them to know how to handle matters concerning our federation.”