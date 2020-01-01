PARKING RESTRICTIONS AND ROUTE FOR THE GRAND CARNIVAL PARADE

For this year’s Grand Carnival Parade on January 01, 2020, participants will assemble along the FT Williams Highway between the Shadwell and Buckley’s roundabouts. This will be the starting point for the parade. It will then proceed as follows:

– southwards down the road leading to Greenlands;

– left onto Cayon Street;

– right into Church Street;

– left onto Liverpool Row;

– left into Fort Street;

– right onto Cayon Street;

– right into West Square Street;

– right onto Bay Road;

– right into College Street;

– right on to Liverpool Row;

This route will then be repeated until 9 p.m. In order to facilitate the procession of the Grand Carnival Parade through the streets of Basseterre, parking will be restricted on the above-mentioned streets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 01, 2020. Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed. Please be guided accordingly.