Panamanian Erika Ender, one of the authors of the hit song Despacito, joins IICA’s tribute to food chain workers

San Jose, 12 May 2020 (IICA). Renowned Panamanian singer, songwriter and actress Erika Ender, who won a Latin Grammy award for co-writing the worldwide hit song Despacito, has joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to recognize farmers and food chain workers, whose daily work ensures that families across the Americas have food on their tables during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout her extended career, Erika Ender has written hundreds of songs in Spanish and in Portuguese for countless Latin pop artists. She co-wrote the hit song Despacito, performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which won the 2017 Latin Grammy for Song of the Year.

The IICA initiative has already brought together the work of renowned artists from various countries in the hemisphere, who have selflessly contributed to the POPULAR MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

Through the campaign, IICA is seeking to direct greater political and social attention to those who keep the agroindustrial chain functioning, as well as to the farmers who are guaranteeing our food supply at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is challenging the world.

Gilberto Gil, León Gieco, Carlinhos Brown, Gustavo Santaolalla, Mart’nália, Maria Luiza Jobim, Tony Belloto, Paulo Miklos, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Villamil, Víctor Heredia, Hilda Lizarazu, Roberta Sá, Lidia Borda, La Charo (Tonolec), Willy Piancioli (Los Tipitos), Agustín Ronconi (Arbolito), Alejandro Davio (Mundo Alas), Anabella Zoch, Peteco Carabajal, Dolores Solá, Acho Estol (La Chicana), Ana Prada and Pata Kramer are just some of the performers who have selflessly and generously contributed to the campaign.

Erika Ender’s contribution can be viewed here:

Various organizations have taken part in the tribute organized by IICA. In Brazil, UNESCO Brazil and the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (ABRAS) have both endorsed and become a part of this campaign.

In Argentina, the tribute has received the backing of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; the Ministry of Culture of the Nation; The Ministry of Social Development; the anti-hunger program – Plan Argentina contra el Hambre; the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication; the public broadcast entity, Contenidos Públicos Sociedad del Estado and the arts foundation, Fondo Nacional de las Artes.

The Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) has also lent its support.

The concert by the Argentinian performers who have joined this campaign can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT1CxNALDus. The songs contributed by Brazilian artists are also available on IICA’s YouTube channel.

IICA will continue to publish the contributions of the artists participating in the campaign on all its digital platforms and on those of its partners in this initiative, using the following hashtags on social media:

