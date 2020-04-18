PAHO DECLARES THAT THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19 IN THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN AT PRESENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2020 (SKNIS): The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has declared that there is no evidence of community transmission in the Eastern Caribbean at present, says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, during the April 17 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Dr. Laws received this information on April 16, 2020, when the team from the Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health participated in a virtual meeting with a panel of advisers working at the PAHO Eastern Caribbean Office located in Barbados.

The Chief Medical Officer stated that she presented the federation’s COVID-19 situation report to the team of experts. They indicated that they are satisfied with the level of containment of the outbreak so far.

“They characterized the COVID-19 outbreak in the Eastern Caribbean and stated emphatically that there is no evidence of community transmission in the Eastern Caribbean countries at this time. The Dominican Republic is the nearest territory with community transmission,” she said.

Dr. Laws reminded citizens and residents that they have a part to play in protecting themselves and others from the disease.

She said that they should continue to engage in physical distancing measures currently in place by ensuring at least 6 feet between persons. The Chief Medical Officer added that persons should eat healthily and boost their immune system. Also, they should engage in effective hand-washing practices, sanitize their hands regularly and wear face masks in public places.

“By adhering to these practices, we will win the fight against this invisible enemy,” said Dr. Laws. “Let us save lives and livelihoods.”

The Chief Medical Officer informed that national statistics and other COVID-19 related information can be found at the official website www.covid19.gov.kn , the St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit Facebook Page and the St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit YouTube Channel.

