ORGANIZERS OF LARGE PUBLIC EVENTS SHOULD CONTACT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOR GOOD HYGIENE TIPS

Organizers of events where there will be mass gatherings (large numbers of people) in St. Kitts and Nevis such as fetes, concerts, and sporting competitions are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health for advice on ways to promote hygiene.

At a press conference on Monday, March 02, 2020, to provide an update on the COVID-19, Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that it was “important to consult the relevant authorities” which also includes NEMA before large assemblies are held.

“We want to advise you as to a number of measures that you can take in protecting the activity that you are going to coordinate and what we can do and how the national system, how the Ministry of Health can [lend] support,” Mr. Samuel stated.

Experts suggest establishing hand sanitizing stations at mass gatherings as one measure of ensuring good hygiene.

The use of public transportation was also mentioned at the press conference. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws shared some advice for travellers to prevent catching any viruses.

“When you go on the bus you need to keep your hands together. Find an innovative way of pushing back the door,” Dr. Laws said. “Hand hygiene is the most important thing.”

The CMO added that bus drivers are also encouraged to maintain the highest standard of hygiene to keep travellers safe. One suggestion was sanitizing door handles, armrests, window latches and other areas with alcohol-based sanitizers at hourly intervals.