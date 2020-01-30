OPENING OF ROAD WEST OF AIRPORT RUNWAY

In order to alleviate the traffic congestion on the St. Peters Main Road, the section of the road immediately West of the RLB International Airport Runway will be used as a one-way road to Basseterre. Motorists are therefore asked to bear the following in mind:

There should be no right turn onto the FT Williams Highway;



There should be no entry onto that street from the FT Williams Highway;



All the necessary safety/warning signs and marking have been posted in the area. Motorists are urged to follow their instructions.

Your fullest cooperation would be appreciated.