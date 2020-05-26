ONE NATIONAL EMPLOYED WITH ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINE REPATRIATED TO THE FEDERATION ON MAY 21

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 22, 2020 (SKNIS): To continue safeguarding citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris reiterated that the borders remain closed to international commercial flights and visitors.

“Our borders will continue to remain closed to international commercial flights and visitors so as to prevent, and or delay the possibility of importing any new cases,” said PM Harris during an address to the nation on Friday, May 22, 2020. “The strict guidelines that we initiated some weeks ago have so far proven to be effective, and they have allowed us to flatten the curve.”

Prime Minister Harris expressed concern with the rate of the COVID-19 infection with our US allies especially in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Every individual entering the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis since the COVID-19 outbreak will be quarantined for no less than 14 days. This is outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act.

“There is a procedure that has been established in practice and which must be followed if requests for entry are made. Anyone entering our country must go through a mandatory, or a compulsory quarantine period up to a minimum of 14 days, after which they must be tested and if found to be negative they will be reintegrated into the community. If they are found positive they will have to be isolated until they are fully recovered as per WHO guidelines,” he said. ”My heart grieves for those of our citizens there and everywhere who have contracted the virus and who have died after contracting COVID-19. We must do all we can to keep safe, avoid spreading the virus by adhering to well-established protocols. Lives are at stake. Let’s not take COVID-19 lightly.”

PM Harris noted that government prides itself on ensuring the safety of every citizen and resident as the health of St. Kitts and Nevis is the government’s number one priority.

“My Government has a solemn duty to protect our population from all harm. All that we are doing is about you and for you – your health, your well-being, your lives and livelihood,” said the prime minister. “Kindly cooperate with the government, its NEOC, HEOC and security officers for our collective good. We must continue to protect our people. Danger still lurks and we must all remain vigilant. My fellow citizens and residents, we are living through a most trying experience, one which none of us has ever had to go through before. My Government is committed to keeping all of our citizens and residents safe. We know that we are all in this together, and in Unity, we will overcome this challenge,” he added.