OFFICIALS INTENSIFY DISCUSSIONS TO RESUME CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH SERVICES IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Authorities in St Kitts and Nevis have intensified discussions with church leaders about when to resume live congregational services and what measures will need to be in place to protect worshippers from the spread of COVID-19.

A three-hour meeting was convened on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) by officials from the National COVID-19 Task Force. In attendance were representatives from the St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association and other key pastors.

Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, noted that the engagement was quite stimulating and fruitful. Topics discussed included how many services can be held per day and the length of each service, sanitizing procedures before, during and after each service, and the need to practice social and physical distancing, as well as the participation of vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with underlying health conditions.

“We looked at some of these measures to see how we can reach an agreement in the interest of public safety,” Mr Samuel stated, adding that he too was eager to physically attend live services.

The abovementioned matters are essential for any mass gathering events as St. Kitts and Nevis along with countries around the world adjust to the new normal as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Samuel noted that discussions would continue with this same group on May 14, 2020 at the Antioch Baptist Church. Outreach will also be made to other religious organizations at a later date.

