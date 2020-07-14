OFFICIALS FROM THE CLARENCE FITZROY BRYANT COLLEGE ARE SPECIAL GUESTS ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

The special guests will be President of the CFBC, Dr. Jacqueline Austin; Dean of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies (TVEMS), Mr. Andrew Abraham; and Ms. Nigencia James, Marketing and Communications Specialist.

The panel will discuss where the CFBC is going, its vision, mission and goals taking into consideration the holistic development of the students. Technical and Vocational Education and Training will be emphasized and student services and extracurricular involvement available for students will be deliberated.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ sknismedia/