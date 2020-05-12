OFFICIAL ADDRESS IN RECOGNITION OF INTERNATIONAL NURSES’ DAY 2020 By Hon Wendy C. Phipps

Nevertheless, our local nurses have been well-trained, are adequately- resourced in terms of PPE, ventilators and other critical medial equipment; and stand ready to address the health care needs of our citizens and residents who may present at our hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms. We say a sincere “Thank You” to all of them for their service to our Country, and for their courage and willingness to make special sacrifices at this critical time in human history.

Today, May 12, 2020 holds historic significance for nursing the world over. Today marks the 200th Anniversary of the birth of the 19th century nurse Florence Nightingale, who is considered globally as the founder of modern- day nursing. In fact, International Nurses’ Day is celebrated each year on May 12th, out of respect and honour for this trailblazer who would have made a name for herself as she rendered stellar nursing service to soldiers on the battlefield during the Crimean War (October 1853 to February 1856). Her laborious efforts to improve conditions in field hospitals, to integrate infographics in the presentation of medical data, and to pioneer professional nursing education are well-documented for posterity in the annals of nursing history.

Long before the Covid-19 pandemic had been so declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that premier global health authority had announced – for the first time – a Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, to be celebrated in 2020. The WHO would have made this declaration in light of (a) the bicentenary of the birth of Florence Nightingale; and (b) grave concern over the serious shortage of nurses and midwives in the delivery of quality health care. The WHO has estimated that in order to achieve the 2030 goal of universal health coverage there needs to be added some 9 million more nurses and midwives to the current global pool of 28 million. Similar appeals have been documented by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), Mr Howard Catton, in his International Nurses’ Day 2020 address. Catton also cites the ICN document Nursing the World to Health which he considers to be recommended reading for world leaders at this time when there is serious need to chart a new course in terms of the role, education, career development, working conditions and re-tooling of the global nursing fraternity. Catton posits that this exercise is an imperative in order to adequately respond to the emerging health threats that will still be looming large, even after the Covid-19 pandemic is over and the World settles into a new normal that is nebulous at best. I couldn’t agree with Howard Catton more.