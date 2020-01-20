OAS SECRETARY-GENERAL CANDIDATE, MARIA FERNANDA ESPINOSA, PAYS COURTESY CALL ON PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 20, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Former chancellor of Ecuador and former president of the U.N. General Assembly, Ms. María Fernanda Espinosa, today, Monday, January 20, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, to further advance her candidacy for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Ms. Espinosa, former chancellor of Ecuador and former president of the U.N. General Assembly, will compete with the incumbent Luis Almagro for the position of OAS Secretary-General.

The Ecuadorian diplomat used the meeting with Prime Minister Harris to formally present her vision for the 35-member organization, particularly as they relate to the strengthening of the four main pillars of the OAS, namely: democracy, human rights, security and development.

The honourable prime minister outlined his Government’s perspective on the four pillars of the organization, and also used the occasion to outline several challenges to development faced by small island developing states, like St. Kitts and Nevis.

Also in attendance at Monday’s meeting was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins.

Ms. Espinosa served in Ecuador as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Heritage. She also served as President for the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, becoming the fourth woman in history and the first from Latin America to preside over this body.

She will also come up against Mr. Hugo de Zela, Ambassador of Peru to the United States of America.

The election for the post of Secretary-General will be held in March 2020.