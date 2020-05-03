NUMBER OF COVID-19 RECOVERIES IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONTINUES TO INCREASE; NUMBER NOW STANDS AT EIGHT

– More than fifty per cent (50%) of the 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in St. Kitts and Nevis have now recovered – a development that Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Team Unity Government are pleased with.

Prime Minister Harris, in his Labour Day address to the nation, which aired earlier today, Sunday, May 03, expressed his happiness that more and more COVID-19 patients are recovering and that he wishes “the others a speedy recovery.”

At the time of the prime minister’s pre-recording of the Labour Day address on the morning of Friday, May 01, there was a total of six persons who had recovered from the illness, based on the information as at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Two briefings of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), where statistics on St. Kitts and Nevis’ situation are made public, have been held since then.

The latest figures as at Saturday, May 02 at 3:00 p.m. indicate that an additional two persons have since recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the St. Kitts and Nevis to eight.

The honourable prime minister used his address to again reiterate his satisfaction and thanks to the hardworking men and women who have been toiling tirelessly on the front lines to safeguard the people of St. Kitts and Nevis from the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Dr. Harris said, “I must thank all of those workers who have helped our Federation through this difficult time. I pay my highest tribute to all our front-line workers across a range of Government Ministries including Health and National Security.”

Prime Minister Harris also expressed his comfort in knowing that of the 15 cases recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis, there were no admissions to hospitals and more importantly, no deaths.