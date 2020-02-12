NOTICE TO ALL LIVESTOCK FARMERS

On Monday 17, February 2020 the livestock free treatment team will be visiting farmers in the St. Peters and St. George parishes to treat livestock that are in need of treatment. Treatment hours are between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. We are asking farmers to cooperate with the treatment team so that the programme can be a success to all farmers.

Other farmers would be notified when the treatment team will be visiting their area.

Farmers of the above mentioned areas please call 465 2110; 467 1835 to book appointments.