NOTICE FROM DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2020 (Department of Agriculture): In light of COVID-19 State of Emergency, the General Public is asked to take note that the Department of Agriculture will be open to sell only livestock feed on Monday and Thursday from 8am to 11am. All other services have been suspended until further notice.

Also, livestock farmers are advised to go to their farms between the hours of 5am to 10am to administer care to the animals.

In addition, the General Public is asked to note that effective Monday March 30, 2020, at 12pm, the Basseterre Abattoir and Public Market to be closed until further notice.

