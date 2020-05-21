NOMINATION FOR 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS AWARDS GOES ONLINE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2020 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts Department of Youth Empowerment has moved the nomination process for the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Awards online making it easier for locals adjusting to the new normal due to COVID-19.

The nomination form and information on the various award categories are available at youth.gov.kn. The information can be filled directly into the form online and submitted. The nomination form can also be downloaded, printed and returned to the departments responsible for youth in St. Kitts and in Nevis.

Senior Youth Officer, Sahira Joseph, encouraged residents not to be completely absorbed in this current season, that the accomplishments of deserving young people go unnoticed.

“These teens would have been doing good for some time while the coronavirus has been here for two months,” she stated. “I know the athletes didn’t have their shot this year at the interschool competition, but they have been putting in the work. The same goes for those in the culinary field, in church systems or working in the community. So there are teens to nominate because the work has already been put in.”

Mrs Joseph added that some young people are also providing invaluable service during the pandemic by helping seniors, hosting online tutoring classes, and the like. Such service should be highlighted on the nomination form.

The award categories are broad and include areas such as Academics, Courage to Overcome, Dance, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Leadership, Most Promising, Overcoming Disability, Photography, School Pride, Spiritualism, Volunteerism, and Youth Activism. The full listing is posted online at youth.gov.kn.

The nomination deadline is Thursday, June 11, 2020.