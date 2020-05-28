NO PERMISSION GRANTED TO HOST WHISTLE-STOPS AND MOTORCADES ON NOMINATION DAY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, SAYS COMMISSIONER BRANDY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 26, 2020 (SKNIS): With Nomination Day slated for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police, Hilroy Brandy, is appealing to citizens and residents to stay clear of the nomination stations as no whistle stops or motorcades are permitted on this day.

“As you are aware, tomorrow is Nomination Day and the High Command – the police – has not granted permission to any political party for any whistle-stop nor motorcade during Nomination Day. There will be no motorcades nor whistle stop,” said Commissioner Brandy during his appearance at the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 26, 2020. “It would not be business as usual where both parties normally hold whistle-stop or motorcade after or before nomination. This would not be accepted by the police on Nomination Day tomorrow.”

Commissioner Brandy used the occasion to appeal to the general public to cooperate with the police.

“So please, I want the community to cooperate with the police and do not join in any procession once your name is not on the list to go to the nomination station to nominate the candidates. I want to thank you for your cooperation and please continue to work with the police so we can have a safe and free general election,” he said.

The General Election in St. Kitts and Nevis is slated for Friday, June 05, 2020.