NO CHANGE IN BUS FARES DESPITE SOCIAL DISTANCING RULE ON PASSENGER BUSES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS):The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is reminding bus drivers and the residents of St. Kitts and Nevis that bus fares remain the same despite the restriction on bus travel.

This message was made clear by Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the RSCNPF at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing at NEMA Conference Room on Saturday, 04 March.

Superintendent Henry said, “Bus fares are regulated by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry has not announced any increase in fares.”

“Therefore, it remains an offence for bus drivers to increase fares arbitrarily,” the Superintendent added.

He advised passengers to report any instance to the Police where there is an increase in their bus fare.

“It is an offence and the bus drivers can be prosecuted for it,” he said.