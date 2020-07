Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ first press conference of his second term in office will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 from 10:00am at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis’ press conference will be carried live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/ radio/live/ ), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/ ), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.

Further details will be provided tomorrow, Thursday, July 2nd.