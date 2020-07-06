NEW IMMIGRATION OFFICERS UNDERGO A WEEK-LONG BASIC TRAINING COURSE

Seventeen (17) new Immigration Officers are currently undergoing a week-long (July 06-10) basic training course aimed at equipping them with some basic knowledge of border security and their role as frontline workers.

During the opening ceremony at the Customs Training Centre on Monday, July 06, 2020, Chief Immigration Officer, Merclyn Hughes, shared what the recruits have to look forward to.

“I want you all to know that you are in for a lot of information. I want you to pay attention to it,” said Mrs. Hughes. “You are going to hear that you are the gatekeepers of the Federation. What does a gatekeeper do? You let people in but you must not just let in any and anybody. You must ensure that the people you open the door to and welcome in are good people… that their travel documents are telling you a story as to the person who is standing before you,” she added.

The Chief Immigration Officer encouraged the recruits to make the best of the training and participate fully as the information imparted to them will be beneficial.

“Let us make the occasion really interactive, do not just sit there, ask questions, be a part of what is going on and make it interesting and exciting,” she said.

Topics to be covered for the week include but are not limited to the: Role of Immigration and the Code of Conduct; Immigration Act; Role of Customs; Role of Immigration in the Tourism Industry; Civil Service Act and Procedures; Work Permit Extension Stay; Entry Visits; Student Visas; Immigration Procedures; Free Movement of Persons from CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS); CARICOM Skills Certificate; Report Writing and Statement Taking, and profiling.