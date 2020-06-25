NEW EDUCATION MINISTER POWELL CONTINUES FAMILIARIZATION VISITS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, June 25, 2020:​ New Minister of Education Hon. Jonell Powell is continuing orientation visits to various departments and units within the Ministry of Education this week.

The Minister, accompanied by Permanent Secretary of Education Mr. Vincent Hodge, met the staff of the Early Childhood Development Unit on Wednesday. He expressed to Early Childhood Director, Ms Kimona Browne and staff how impressed he was with the outstanding engagement programme offered to the young children.

The minister added that he was heartened by the magnitude of work that was being carried out in the early childhood sector and promised to make it a priority to assist in supplementing staff and resources to enhance early childhood.

Minister Powell also made a call on staff at the Charles E. Halbert Public Library where Chief Librarian Petrine Clarke White welcomed him. Ms. Clarke spoke about the existing programmes of the library and plans for programme expansion as well as the need for restructuring to include more remote access which has become very clear during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Minister Powell agreed with the need to reshape the programme to make it more accessible.

Education Planner, Quinton Morton lead the minister on his tour of the Education Planning Division. This included orientation with various programmes and heads of the Education Management Information Services (EMIS), Curriculum Development Unit (CDU) and Teachers Resource Centre (TRC).

Minister Powell witnessed first-hand the presentation of tablets being distributed by the Ministry of Education to assist students and teachers with online learning during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also able to interact with the staff of the Early Learners Programme who were utilizing the resources of the TRC during his visit.

On Tuesday, Secretary-General of the National Commission for UNESCO Ms. Dorothy Warner introduced Minister Powell to Ambassador David Doyle, Permanent Delegate of the St. Kitts Nevis National Commission for UNESCO.

Dr. Doyle presented Minister Powell with the action plan and activities for UNESCO 2020-2021. Present at this meeting were Project Officer of the National Commission for UNESCO Shirmel Henry and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Vincent Hodge.

—30—