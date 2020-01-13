NEW DATE AND TIME: PM HARRIS’ NEXT PRESS CONFERENCE IS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15TH, 2020 FROM 3:00PM

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is pleased to once more update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest.

The Honourable Prime Minister’s monthly press conference will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 from 3:00pm in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters. It was previously scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, from 2:30pm.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook, starting at 3:00pm on Wednesday. Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are always streamed live on www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

You can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/).