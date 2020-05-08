NEW COVID-19 REGULATIONS PROVIDE FOR FIVE DAYS OF OPERATIONS AND GREATER RELAXATION OF RESTRICTIONS

– In its calculated and careful steps towards gradually opening up the Federation, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis announced tonight (Thursday, May 07) that the SR&O No. 16 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations will now provide for five days of limited business operations and new revised curfew hours.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in a nationally televised address to the nation.

“From Monday, 11th May and every day next week to Friday, 15th May, businesses will enjoy an additional day of limited operations as long as they practice social distancing and physical distancing protocols. The Regulations will also provide for a similar pattern to be followed during the week beginning Monday, 18th May to Friday 22nd May that is there will be 5 days of limited business operations from Monday to Friday,” Prime Minister Harris stated.

On Saturday, May 09 and Sunday, May 10, the country will observe a 24-hour curfew, or a total lockdown.

Additionally, the honourable prime minister announced that his Government will extend the day of limited operations to 8pm instead of 7pm to allow businesses to have an additional hour in the evening.

“Where businesses would have closed at 5pm to allow customers and staff to conform to the 7pm start of the nightly curfew, they can now close to the public at 6pm. Businesses will not only have a five-day work week to operate but an additional hour as well on each day of limited business operations,” Dr. Harris explained, noting that, “These Regulations will continue the process of gradually opening our Federation to more economic and social activity.”

As the Government looks to encourage more economic activity and as we return to a semblance of normalcy, Prime Minister Harris called on businesses to provide for a sanitized environment and insist that their staff and customers wear face masks.

“No one should be out in public without wearing a mask or article covering his or her nose and mouth,” Prime Minister Harris said.