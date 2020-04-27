NEOC CHAIR EXPLAINS THE LOUD HORNS HEARD ON SUNDAY (APRIL 26) MORNING

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 26, 2020 (SKNIS): Residents of St. Kitts were assured that the loud blaring of horns on Sunday morning was not a signal of danger but rather a slight malfunction onboard a nearby ship.

Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, addressed the issue at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Daily Briefing on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

He noted that ship in question was delivering fuel for the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. through Sol’s terminal. After the discharge of fuel was completed, the vessel’s horn malfunctioned and began to blare repeatedly.

The repeating horn prompted many concerned residents to contact the national emergency hotline 911 and also the NEOC to seek information.

The management of Sol apologised for the disturbance and assured the NEOC that the vessel’s Captain reported that the problem was rectified.

