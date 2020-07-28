NATIONALS STUDYING IN CUBA APPRECIATE EFFORTS TO SAFELY BRING THEM HOME

CUBA/ST.KITTS-NEVIS FLAGS FOLDED TOGETHER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 27, 2020 (SKNIS): Several students from St. Kitts and Nevis studying in Cuba expressed gratitude to the government and other persons for their safe return to the Federation amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Khalis Farrell, a medical student who was recently repatriated along with several others from Cuba, thanked the relevant persons who would have made their return possible.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis students repatriated from Cuba would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all parties who so ably and willingly participated in the repatriation efforts,” said the medical student. “To the Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and the entire Cabinet; Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), we say thank you for your interest and support during the process, and for making it all possible.”

Heartfelt thanks were also extended to the St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 National Task Force ably led by Abdias Samuel; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws; the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force; Permanent Secretary Kaye Bass and her team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; workers at the air and sea ports; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris; Sylvester Blake; the Management and Staff at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel and all the public health professionals, as well as parents and guardians.

The students also recognized St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Cuba, Her Excellency Verna Mills, noting that she worked assiduously to address concerns and solved any arising issues they faced.

“These persons worked hard behind the scenes to ensure our successful return. Such dedication and effort serve as great motivation and inspiration to us as students and citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. We look forward to the successful completion of our studies that we may return home to nobly serve our country as proud Kittitians and Nevisians,” he said.