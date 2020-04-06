NATIONALS STUCK OVERSEAS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC ENCOURAGED TO UTILIZE MISSIONS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE AREAS FOR ASSISTANCE

Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who are stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic are strongly encouraged to contact the relevant missions in their areas for any assistance, said Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Attorney-General Honourable Vincent Byron.

“The honourable prime minister very early, one of his first addresses to the nation indicated that there are foreign missions overseas in Taiwan, Washington D.C., New York, London and Brussels, as well as in Dubai and North Africa in Morocco, where citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis can contact our diplomats overseas for assistance,” said Attorney-General Byron at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 05, 2020.

He reminded nationals that at present the borders remained closed and encouraged them to stay put.

“We ask you to stay in place, to be safe and if there is any difficulty, to get in touch with our diplomats. You obviously cannot return home at this point because no planes are flying, definitely not to St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the chairman. “But everything will be done to ensure that you are not destitute and if necessary, we will get in touch with you.”

The attorney-general also used the occasion to respond to a question regarding support for students overseas.

“The Ministry of Education has been working to identify students overseas and there is a fund in which announcements will be made shortly as to how support can be given to those students who need it,” he said.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, March 22, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris encouraged nationals and students abroad to stay safe and follow all safety precautions. He said: “Our hearts and minds are with our students studying abroad and their families. We encourage them to comply with all health and other advisories in the areas in which they live. We encourage them to take precautions to keep themselves safe. Avoid unnecessary travel at this time, avoid panic and of course remain calm.”

Students and nationals are advised that support services can be accessed from the Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States and Missions to the European Union located in Brussels, Belgium; our Washington, DC and New York Permanent Missions located in the United States of America; our High Commissions in London, United Kingdom and Ottawa, Canada, and our Embassy in Taipei, Taiwan. We also have consular support services being provided in Morocco and Dubai.