NATIONALS CONTINUE TO CONTRIBUTE GENEROUSLY TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2020 (SKNIS): A daughter of the soil, Dr. Ismay Taylor, Retired University Professor and Chairperson for The Caines Family Foundation presented a $ 10,000 cheque to Abdias Samuel, Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force during the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing for April 13, 2020.

“I have come to give my support to the fight against this virus. My head tells me that your committee is stressed with the ever-changing fluid nature of this crisis. Things happen in real-time which means there are real-time occurrences and events for which there is no inclusion in your budget,” said Dr. Taylor. “Thus, as the Chairperson of the Caines Family Foundation, my heart tells me on our behalf the foundation is pleased to present to your committee this initial check of $10,000.”

Dr. Taylor said that the Caines Family Foundation was organized to assist in several areas including the “improvement and enhancement of education initiatives, strengthen economic development and promote healthy families in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“The goal of the foundation is to facilitate training and expert resources in the areas of management, leadership and business development, health-related issues to educators, business entrepreneurship and health and medical practitioners,” said Dr. Taylor. “The foundation has been accomplishing and continues to accomplish much of its goals, and it is no stranger to the Ministry of Education.”

In addition to the generous donation, Dr. Taylor reported that Her Excellency Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne, Ambassador of the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Washington, D.C, reached out to the diaspora and was able to garner assistance for nationals and students in the United States. Over $8000 were already sent to students who are displaced because of the virus.

Dr. Taylor expressed thanks to all who have assisted thus far and encouraged others to join in the spirit of giving.

“I would like to entreat others who may still be contemplating to step up and show up. Stop contemplating, get onboard. We each to do our part because all of us are in this together. We have to fight for our lives and guess what, the life you save might be your own,” she said. “Once in a great while a cause so tragic in its intensity and so overwhelming in importance is brought to our attention that it transcends any consideration of creed, race or affiliations,” she adding, noting the COVID-19 is a cause that merits the support of all of us.”

-30-