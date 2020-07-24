National Trust to commemorate Boating Disaster with exhibition

The National Trust is set to open a special exhibit to commemorate the events of the Christena Disaster, of 1st August, 1970.

In the history of St. Kitts & Nevis, this was one of the greatest loss of lives in a single accident.

The Trust is taking steps to not only highlight this tragedy, but also to give a glimpse into the personal stories of survivors and the lives lost on a day that traumatized the people of the two islands and changed the landscape of our economy forever.

“Mounting this exhibition on the 50th Anniversary of this disaster, will allow citizens and residents, especially those in St. Kitts, an opportunity to appreciate this chapter in our history, while also appreciating even now, the resilience of our people, who, despite such a tragedy, made positive changes to move forward.” stated Executive Director of the Trust, Ms. Ryllis Percival.

The exhibition will be presented using images, artifacts and a replica of the Christena. The names of those who perished and those who survived will also be listed.

“This exhibition is the first step to building a monument in St. Kitts to commemorate the disaster, and the Trust is pleased to take the lead in this very important and significant journey, to honour those persons involved in this very tragic disaster. The archway of the treasury building served as the gateway to the pier where the ferry docked while in St. Kitts. It is therefore a very fitting location to place a future monument,” says Ms. Percival

The Exhibition is set to open at the National Museum on August 1st 2020, the date of the disaster and will run until January, 31st 2021. The museum opens Monday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Trust is encouraging persons who may have images, artifacts, stories or any other items relating to the Christena Disaster, to share these with the museum so that a more accurate story can be told and shared with present and future generations.

About the Trust Special Exhibitions

The St. Christopher National Trust is a Non-governmental Organisation whose mission is to protect, promote and preserve the natural, historical and cultural heritage of St. Kitts. One of the organisation’s core Value is Educating our People and to impact their lives through exhibitions and programs.

In keeping with this Value, the National Trust, through the National Museum has been presenting exhibits and film documentaries to our citizens and visitors on key historical events. These exhibits and films help to bring our past into focus while providing tangible evidence of our history to ensure it not only remains protected but appreciated.

For more information please contact the St. Christopher National Trust at 465-5584 or email schs@sisterisles.kn