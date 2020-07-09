Jul 09

NATIONAL MUSEUM TO HOST POPULAR SUMMER STORYTELLING SERIES

The  St.  Christopher  National  Trust  is  pleased  to  announce  the  hosting  of  its  annual Heritage  House  Story  Telling  Series.     The  Series,  which  is  in  its  4th     year,  is  held  every Saturday  Morning  during  the  months  of  July  and  August.  This  year’s  series  is  once  again sponsored  by  Dasani  through  its  local  company  KOSCAB,  Harper’s  Office  Depot  and  ZIZ Broadcasting  Corporation.   As  per  usual,  readers  were  selected  to  deliver  culturally  based stories  and  amongst  this  year’s  distinguish  line  up  of  readers  is  the  Hon.  Jonel  Powell, Minister of Education, Youth Sports and Culture who will be delivering the first story of the series “Anansi – How Stories Made It to Earth”.

Mr.  Powell  joins  the  list  of  other  notable  readers  including  Governor  General  and Patron  of  the  Trust,  Sir  S.  W.  Tapley  Seaton,  Deputy  Prime  Minister  Shawn  Richards  and Senior  Minister  Hon.  Vance  Amory.  Other  readers  in  this  year’s  lineup  include  Dr.  Ismay Taylor,  Loughlin Tatem,  Leslie ‘Sugar Bowl’  Morton and our folklorist  Creighton Pencheon.

The  series  runs  each  Saturday  morning  from  9:30  a.m.  –  11:00  a.m.  from  July  11th to  August  29th.    Sessions  are  held  inside  the  National  Museum,  in  an  area  that  has  been transformed  into  a  fun,  storytelling  space.    Thanks  to  ZIZ  Broadcasting  Corporation,  the sessions  will  be  carried  live  the  local  ZIZ  tv  channel  and  all  of  its  social  media  platforms. Now everyone can share in the experience.

A  number  of  businesses  and  individuals  have  already  pledged  their  support  for  the series,  and  in  anticipation  of  more  stepping  up,  the  National  Trust  is  waiving  the  $10  per child  weekly  registration  fee.  Registration  has  already  begun  and  persons  can  register  by calling  465-5584  or  emailing  schs@sisterisles.kn.  Children  can  be  registered  for  all  eight sessions  or  from  week  to  week.  Each  child  should  bring  along  a  blanket  for  seating  and comfort.

Be sure to tune in every Saturday morning for the next  eight (8) weeks on ZIZ Channel 5, ZIZ YouTube Channel and Facebook.com/zizonline.

For more information contact Ms. Nikovah Diamond or Ms. Kristal Osborne at 465-5584 or email marketing@stchristophernationaltrust.kn

Editor