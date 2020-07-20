NATIONAL MUSEUM MOUNTS EXHIBITION HONOURING ONLY LIVING NATIONAL HERO

(The St. Christopher National Trust) July 16, 2020: The life of Dr. The Right Excellent and

Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds will be presented to the public through a Special

Exhibition mounted at the National Museum.

Sir Kennedy Simmonds, made history when he became the fifth and only living National Hero of

St. Kitts and Nevis and was conferred with the highest award of the country, the Order of the

National Hero. He served in his pass years as a qualified Medical Doctor in Anesthesiology, a

political leader for the People’s Actions Movement (PAM) Party and was the first Prime

Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The exhibition will feature six key aspects of Sir Kennedy’s life through artefacts, audio and

visual representation, and other print information. The sections on display will be about his Life

in the Alley; him Pursuing a Dream; his Courage to Lead; Building a Nation; Becoming the

First National Hero; and His Life and Passions.

Through this exhibition the National Trust aims to enlighten, educate, engage and delight the

public with the information that will be displayed, raise awareness of the impact Sir Kennedy

had on the transformation of the economy while promoting the National Trust and its functions

in protecting, preserving and promoting our history and heritage.

The exhibition on the life and times of the only living National Hero is set to officially launch on

Wednesday 22nd July, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the National Museum, Bay Road, Basseterre. The

Museum is open Monday- Thursday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. and Friday 10A.M.-1 P.M. Admission fee

is $5 ECD. The public is required to wear mask upon entering the museum as we encourage all

safety and healthy protocols.

About the St. Christopher National Trust

Tasked with preserving and promoting the natural, historical, ecological and cultural heritage

of the island of St. Kitts, the St. Christopher National Trust has been working tirelessly to this

end for nearly 30 years.

Founded in 1989 as the St. Christopher Heritage Society, the organization became the

St. Christopher National Trust through an Act of the National Assembly in 2009. The National

Trust is a non-governmental, voluntary organisation, whose objectives include fostering a

deeper understanding of and appreciation for the island, promoting our heritage and

safeguarding and preserving our natural environment, traditions and customs, music, visual

and performing arts and of course, our monuments and historic buildings and sites.

The organization also manages the National Museum and operates a Documentation and

Research Centre, and a culture and heritage-focused Gift Shop.

For more information please contact the National Trust Offices at National Museum Building,

465-5584 or admin@stchristophernationaltrust.kn