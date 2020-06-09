NATIONAL HERO, SIR KENNEDY SIMMONDS, CONGRATULATES PM HARRIS AND TEAM UNITY ON THEIR LANDSLIDE ELECTION VICTORY

– The first Prime Minister of St. Christopher and Nevis, Dr. the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds has become the latest prominent figure to add his own words of commendation to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and the Team Unity coalition after the landslide victory in the Friday, June 05 General Elections.

“I also extend heartiest congratulations to you and your hard-working, and dedicated Team Unity colleagues on your historic landslide victory at the polls. It is clear to me that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have responded with amazing clarity to the magnificent performance of the Team Unity Administration in its first term,” Sir Kennedy said in his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Harris.

Sir Kennedy, the nation’s only living National Hero, further commented that the Team Unity administration remained sensitive to the needs of the people, and remained faithful to the true requirement of good representation by “putting people first.”

He added, “Your sound financial management in good times allowed you to provide very significant financial support to a wide cross-section of our population when the Covid-19 pandemic brought our flourishing economy to a standstill. The prompt and effective leadership of your Government in response to the deadly challenge of Covid-19 deserves our gratitude and highest commendation.”

Sir Kennedy ended by reminding Prime Minister Harris that the nature of politics is such that it does not always reward good performance, but noted that “the people have given you a well-deserved reward, an outstanding and unassailable mandate [and] I am confident that you will use it wisely for their benefit.”

Sir Kennedy also congratulated Dr. Harris on being sworn in for his second term as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis during an inauguration ceremony held on Sunday, June 07 at Government House.

Sir Kennedy Simmonds, who served as the country’s fourth Premier, led St. Kitts and Nevis into Independence, becoming the nation’s first Prime Minister.