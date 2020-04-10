NATIONAL DISASTER COORDINATOR CLARIFIES ROLE OF 311 HOTLINE  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 10, 2020 (SKNIS): National Disaster Coordinator and Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Abdias Samuel, used Wednesday’s (April 09, 2020) daily briefing of the National Emergency Operations Centre to clarify the primary purpose of the 311 hotline.

He stated that the toll-free hotline, created as a joint venture between the government and the telecommunication company FLOW, is designed to address callers with issues pertaining to quarantine or isolation.

This would include getting information on the length of the quarantine period and reporting quarantine violations.

Secondly, 311 can be accessed to address questions related to health system operations. Mr. Samuel said this covers opening hours for health centres and hospital information.

The hotline also links callers with professionals who provide psychosocial services and other types of support if such cases arise.

Persons were encouraged to bear other numbers in mind including 911 for police, fire and ambulance emergency response as well as the NEOC numbers 466-5100, 466-9626 and 466-3874. The number 466-5100 can be contacted through WhatsApp.