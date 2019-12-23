NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, HON. MICHAEL PERKINS

The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Friday 27th December 2019, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Fiscal Incentives (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Fiscal Incentives (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.