Music Festival Releases Final Roster

Basseterre St. Kitts, Saturday, 8th February, 2020, (MyVueNews.com)- In a colorful display, filled

with fireworks and party music, the final list of artistes, who will appear on the 2020 St. Kitts Music

Festival, was released during an impressive ceremony at the Splash Pool Bar, Royal St. Kitts Hotel

Frigate Bay.

Immediately after the release, social media was flooded with rave reviews with fans sharing their

excitement over the stellar line-up.

Included in the top names announced were Jhene Aiko, Beres Hammond, Chronixx, Future, Gladys

Knight and Shenseea.

The festival committee, in December 2019 had already released Jimmy Cliff, WizKid and Koffee,

who recently won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

The ceremony also had remarks from the Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant, Chairman, Damion

Hobson and Head of Marketing, Val Henry of Vhcommunications.

Taking the honours to unveil the outstanding lineup was Ambassador Jonel Powell, who heads the

Artistes Selection Committee.

Entertainment was provided by KC 5, DJ Tero while radio personality, Sugar Bowl, hosted the

package.

A huge crowd was on hand for what was dubbed, the Ultimate Release Party.

The festival runs from 24-28 June, 2020 and will again be hosted at the Kim Collins Stadium in Bird

Rock.

Click Link to View Line Up:24th Annual Music Festival Line Up