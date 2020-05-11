MOTHERS RECEIVE TIPS ON HOW TO TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2020 (SKNIS): On the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 10, Dr. Cherrilyn Warde Crawford, Clinical Psychologist within the Ministry of Health shared tips on how not only mothers can take care of themselves, but how others can take care of them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing on the May 10 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Dr. Crawford reminded the nation to consistently provide psychosocial support to mothers and to all who have assumed maternal roles in the federation.

She added that mothers need to maintain a healthy lifestyle including proper diet, sleep, exercise, and to have social contacts with loved ones at home, and by email and phone with other family and friends.

Dr. Crawford noted that the parental role could get more challenging at this time and discouraged the use of alcohol or other drugs to deal with their emotions. “If you feel overwhelmed, call 311 and you will be directed to support,” she said.

The clinical psychologist stated that mothers should get the facts that will help them determine their risk so that they can take responsible precautions from credible sources such as the NEOC.

She stated that mothers should limit their worry and agitation by decreasing the time they and their family spend watching or listening to media coverage that could be perceived as upsetting.

Dr. Crawford said that mothers are strong women raising strong women and men. She noted that mothers should use their past experiences to do so.

“Many of us would have gone through difficult times throughout our lives. Let us draw on those skills that we have used in the past that have helped us to manage previous life’s adversities. Let us use those skills to help us manage our emotions during this challenging time,” said Dr. Crawford.

The clinical psychologist encouraged mothers, who need additional help, to contact the mental health team as they are willing to provide support.

“It is important to pay attention to our mental health care to develop resilience and family connections and to use this unfortunate situation as an opportunity to improve our well-being and the well-being of our families,” said Dr. Crawford.