MORE HOMES BEING DELIVERED TO THE PEOPLE OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS UNDER A TEAM UNITY ADMINISTRATION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 16, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Tomorrow (Friday, January 17, 2020), fifteen more residents of St. Kitts and Nevis will join the long list of individuals who have been empowered through homeownership in the last 5 years, when they are presented with keys to their brand new homes under the umbrella of the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) Unity Housing Solution Programme.

The new homeowners will be presented with their keys during a house distribution ceremony scheduled for 4:00pm at Phillips’ Village. The fifteen homes are located in Phillips’ Village, Christ Church, Belle Vue and Tabernacle.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while speaking at his press conference on Wednesday (January 15), highlighted the significance of homeownership to the ordinary man, noting that, “It is an intergenerational asset critical to the economic freedom of our people.”

Dr. Harris indicated that his Team Unity administration is continuing to actively build homes on individual lots.

“Only Team Unity believes in delivering bigger and better housing. Only Team Unity has the resources, through strong economic management, to do so. That is why, to date, my administration has assisted well over 3000 persons with housing solutions. This is a phenomenal achievement by any standard. We have accomplished this historic feat through the agencies of the NHC, our HELP, our Roof Repair Programme, our Government Employee Mortgage programme (GEM) and housing initiatives with other strategic partners,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The prime minister further revealed that other distribution ceremonies are to be held shortly in Sandy Point, St. Peters and other areas around the island.