MORE CONGRATULATIONS FROM WORLD LEADERS FOR PM HARRIS ON HIS RE-ELECTION

– Leaders from around the world continue to shower praises and congratulations on Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for his exceptional leadership of St. Kitts and Nevis and for the convincing vote of confidence which the people of the Federation has reposed in him personally and Team Unity as a whole.

In a letter to Prime Minister Harris, the Rt. Honourable Dean O. Barrow, Prime Minister of Belize, told his colleague prime minister that, “The people of St. Kitts and Nevis have clearly entrusted you to continue the task of nation building, with an improved majority, of which I am confident you will do your level best.”

“Indeed, it is quite remarkable that notwithstanding the global threat posed by COVID-19 that St. Kitts and Nevis could still hold its General Elections, successfully; with all the necessary safety/protective measures,” Prime Minister Barrow continued.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Allen Chastanet, in congratulating Prime Minister Harris, said Dr. Harris’ re-election is “a reflection of the confidence that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have placed in your leadership.”

Prime Minister Chastanet added, “As a sister island and a member of CARICOM and the OECS, I look forward to continuing to deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries. The bonds have been built on a shared history and common positions on a range of global issues, including but not limited to climate change and de-risking.”

Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe; Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica also issued congratulations to Prime Minister Harris, hailing the confidence of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in the coalition’s ability under Dr. Harris’ leadership to “further advance the country’s national development goals, particularly at the critical time of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”