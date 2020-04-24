MoneyGram Notice

The general public in St. Kitts and Nevis is hereby notified that as a measure to assist citizens and residents during these difficult times, MoneyGram has introduced special COVID-19 Opening Hours.

The offices in both Charlestown and Basseterre will be opened Monday to Friday, from 8:00am-3:00pm; and on Saturdays, at 8:00am to 12Noon. These operating hours will apply, once there is no 24-hour curfew.

For any assistance, please call the MoneyGram office in St. Kitts at 465 5007 and in Nevis, at 469 5007.

MoneyGram encourages residents to practice all health measures, including social distancing.